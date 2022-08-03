Lavrov arrives in Cambodia to attend ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

PHNOM PENH, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh on Wednesday to attend the ASEAN-Russia Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced earlier that Lavrov is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts in Phnom Penh.

Official events with Lavrov’s participation are scheduled for August 4-5. Prior to that, the Russian foreign minister visited Myanmar. Zakharova pointed out ahead of the Russian top diplomat’s tour of Southeast Asia that "Lavrov is not bringing a provocation, as [US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy] Pelosi [who visited Taiwan on August 3], but he is bringing cooperation".