Putin to meet with Erdogan on Friday, situation in Ukraine also on agenda

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"Yes, Turkish President Erdogan will pay a working visit on Friday. The two presidents will hold talks in Sochi," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian and Turkish leaders will focus among other things on bilateral and regional issues, including the situation in Ukraine and in Syria. Economic cooperation will be discussed among bilateral topics. "A good opportunity to compare notes on the effectiveness of the mechanism for the export of grain from Ukrainian ports - to take a look at how effectively it works. Well, and to exchange opinions on world affairs," Peskov explained.

"As we can see, the agenda is very busy," he noted. Apart from that, Putin is scheduled to have "many conversations, a lot of working meetings which don’t come into the view of the public, but nevertheless there is a lot of them during the day."