Putin discusses Roscosmos’ work with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with permanent members of the Security Council the work of the Roscosmos state corporation, which has recently seen a head change.

"You know that we have had personnel changes at Roscosmos. In this connection, I would like to discuss with you some issues of Roscosmos' work, its separate directions," the head of state said when he opened the meeting on Thursday.

After that, Putin gave the floor to Security Council Secretary Nikolaiy Patrushev to report.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Federal Security Service director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service director Sergey Naryshkin, and presidential envoy for environment protection, ecology and transport Sergey Ivanov.

On July 15, Putin relieved Dmitry Rogozin of his post as Roscosmos CEO. Rogozin held the post for the previous four years. On the same day, the Russian leader relieved Yury Borisov of his duties as deputy prime minister and appointed him the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head.