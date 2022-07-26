Senior Russian diplomat reveals plans to open more overseas consulates

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia plans to open consulates in Kazakhstan, Belarus, Mexico and Uzbekistan, Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Ivan Volynkin said in an interview with TASS.

"The Consular Department keeps working actively to expand our consular presence by opening new consulates, particularly in the regions where tourist inflow from Russia is rising," he pointed out. "In addition, there are plans to open Russian consular missions in Aktau (Kazakhstan), Grodno (Belarus), Cancun (Mexico) and Samarkand (Uzbekistan)," he added.

Volynkin noted that "work is underway to dramatically increase the number of Russian embassy personnel in Asian, African and Latin American countries, and, most importantly, in CIS member states." "As for the countries where this work is at an advanced stage, I can name the Maldives, with whom we made a relevant intergovernmental agreement in 2021," he added.