Russia urges US, North and South Korea to refrain from escalation

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Moscow is calling on North and South Korea as well as the United States to refrain from moves that risk further escalation, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday, describing the situation around the Korean peninsula as still tense.

"We, as the Russian Federation, are urging all the parties to refrain from any actions that could fuel tensions, to refrain from mutual attacks, conducting exercises - this implies the Americans and the South Koreans - or holding corresponding events here, in Pyongyang," the Russian diplomat said.

The move by Pyongyang to declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and launches of ICBMs was never reciprocated by the US, he noted. "On the contrary, the Americans have resumed joint exercises with South Korea. The US and its allies have been whipping up tensions, and of course, North Korea has been taking steps in response," Matsegora explained.

"We are seeking to ensure the situation along our Far Eastern borders remain calm for the sake of peace and tranquility," the Russian envoy concluded.