Iran, Turkey have constructive attitude before summit on Syria in Tehran — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Tehran and Ankara are in a constructive mood on the eve of a summit on Syria in the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) in the Iranian capital, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told journalists on Thursday.

"It will be a very important event. The attitude is very constructive on the part of both our Iranian and Turkish partners," the diplomat said replying to a question by TASS.

On July 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Tehran where he will meet with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.