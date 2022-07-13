Diplomat excoriates Western regimes’ obsession with alleged nuclear threat from Russia

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Western regimes are always topping their agendas with allegations of Moscow’s possible nuclear threat but the Russian side has not made any statements to this effect, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The representatives of precisely those liberal regimes who unleashed and declared a hybrid war against us as a global standoff discuss this subject practically daily. Every day the topic of nuclear weapons is on the agenda of Western regimes," she told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

The diplomat noted that despite all the assertions that "Russia is threatening the entire world with nuclear weapons," there wasn’t a single statement by Moscow to this effect. "This is claimed by the British side, the US, Japan, and a whole number of EU member states. Yet there is not a single statement where an official Russian representative, a state official, a politician directly involved in the country’s governing system would have said this, threatened or, in general, discussed this hypothetically or in relation to practice," the spokeswoman added.