MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Western sponsors are prompting Ukrainian intelligence services to concoct terrorist attacks, a law enforcement official in the Zaporozhye Region said on Monday.

"People who are one way or another loyal to the Kiev regime and encouraged by Western sponsors, have turned all of Ukraine into one massive nationalist group," Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the regional Interior Ministry Alexey Selivanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel. "It is Western intelligence agencies that are training Ukrainian special services, providing them with ideas for terrorist attacks. Clearly, this is where it’s mostly rooted," he added.

The official emphasized that Kiev had employed similar tactics in Donbass, where Ukraine had been trying to kill popular field commanders and civilian officials for eight years. "Unable to secure a victory <...>, Ukraine is turning it all into a war of terror," Selivanov noted.

He also stressed that apart from Head of the Zaporozhye Region’s Melitopol District Andrey Siguta, whose life was threatened by an assassination plot in the early hours of Monday morning, Head of the Melitopol military-civilian administration Galina Danilchenko and Head of the military-civilian administration in the Zaporozhye Region’s liberated areas Yevgeny Balitsky had also come under assassination attacks.