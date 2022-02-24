Kremlin expects majority of Russians to back Donbass operation

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Most Russians supported the recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) and the level of their support for the military operation in Ukraine won’t wane, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"We know that a solid majority of the [Russian] population supported the president’s decision to recognize the two republics, the LPR and DPR. The current developments are unfolding on the basis of the appeals from the heads of the two republics," Peskov noted. "This is why it’s possible to assume that the level of support won’t fall below what it was," he added.

Peskov did not rule out that "some data from pollsters will come in soon." He admitted that "the situation is very turbulent, it is a highly complicated issue." "However, as the president explained in his address to the Russian people, it all stems from our national interests and concern for our country’s future. There is no other goal here," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

The Kremlin press secretary also said that he was unaware if a poll had already been conducted in relation to the president’s decision on Donbass.