Lavrov said possibility of his meetings with Blinken, Le Drian being worked on

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that foreign ministries have been working on the possibility of his meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"As for possible meetings with my colleagues from the US and France, this possibility is being worked out now. It is being worked on by the foreign ministries," Lavrov specified at a press conference on Monday.

As the French party earlier reported, a phone conversation between Lavrov and Le Drian is scheduled for Monday.

Lavrov and Blinken are expected to meet on February 24.