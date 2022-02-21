Russia continues contacts with US on Syria, Libya, says deputy foreign minister Bogdanov

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue contacts on Syria and Libya, as well as on a number of other regional issues, Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov said at the opening of the 11th Middle East conference of the Valdai discussion club on Monday.

"Overall, the contacts on Syria, of course, and on some other regional issues, including Libya, are underway. We are ready for such work, meaning a principal approach that we should respect the fundamental norms of international law, such as non-interference in the internal affairs," he said, adding that "the task is to help the countries of the region to solve those problems."

In particular, the contacts between the Middle Eastern Quartet of international mediators (Russia, the US, the UN, the EU) at the level of special representatives have been revitalized, though the US is not ready to bring this work to the ministerial level, according to Bogdanov. "Contacts at the level of special representatives of our four participants of the Quartet have been revitalized, though, unfortunately, our American partners are not yet ready to bring this work to the ministerial level and deepen the cooperation with us on the Middle East," Deputy Minister noted.