Lavrov-Truss talks begin in rather reserved atmosphere

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenced his talks with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is currently in Moscow with a two-day working visit. The two top diplomats exchanged their greetings, in which they pointed to the complications in the bilateral relations and the tense situation around European security.

The meeting takes place in the Foreign Ministry’s historic building on Spiridonovka Street without the attendance of the press due to the difficult epidemiological situation. The infection also jeopardized Truss’ visit to Moscow itself: a week and a half ago, it became known that the Foreign Secretary contracted COVID. However, the two ministers are talking without face masks, while all members of both delegations are wearing them. Journalists will be able to watch the press conference after the talks online.

Earlier, Liz Truss laid flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin. She also visited the Moscow State University where she had a meeting with Rector Viktor Sadovnichiy.