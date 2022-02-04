Russian diplomat, African Union official discuss preparations for Russia-Africa Summit

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat held a meeting in Addis Ababa on Friday to discuss ways to boost cooperation between Russia and Africa and preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia reaffirmed its determination to strengthen economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian ties with African nations and regional integration associations, including efforts to coordinate activities aimed at ensuring peace and security on the continent. Special attention was paid to the practical aspects of preparations for the second Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for 2022," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 35th session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union. The parties discussed the entire range of issues related to cooperation between Russia and Africa, focusing on the need to boost it based on the memorandum that was signed by the Russian government and the African Union at the first Russia-Africa Summit in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2019.