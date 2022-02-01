Putin to inform Hungarian PM on talks on security guarantees

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Kremlin on Tuesday said that he would gladly inform him of Russia’s talks with the US and NATO on security guarantees.

The Russian head of state reiterated that earlier Moscow had sent its proposals to the West on concluding mutual written obligations on the matter.

"It would be very important to me to exchange opinions with you on the current situation in the security sphere. I will gladly inform you on how this process is developing," Putin said.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees and measures for ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, and not grant membership to Ukraine and other countries into the US-led bloc, along with the non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees. According to the Kremlin press service, earlier Putin during a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron noted that Washington and Brussels had not taken into account Russia’s principled concerns.