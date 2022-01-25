Situation in Burkina Faso relatively stable — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The situation in Burkina Faso, located in Western Africa, remains relatively calm, the Russian Embassy in Cote D'Ivoire and concurrently in Burkina Faso told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to the data available, the situation in Burkina Faso is currently relatively calm. The new authorities suspended the constitution, dissolved parliament and the government, closed land and air borders and introduced a curfew from 21:00 to 05:00," the Russian embassy noted.

"According to our information, there have been no injuries reported among Russians," the diplomatic mission stated. The embassy also recalled that the Russian foreign ministry urged citizens to postpone their trips to Burkina Faso for the time being.

On Monday, the Le Faso news said that the military of Burkina Faso had seized power in the country, ousting President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. A group of 14 military officers made an appearance on state television, announcing that state power was now in the hands of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.