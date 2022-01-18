Russia strongly condemns Yemeni group’s drone attack in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns the drone attacks on oil and gas facilities and dwelling quarters in Abu Dhabi, responsibility for which was claimed by the Ansar Allah Yemeni movement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Strikes were delivered at targets in Abu Dhabi, presumably with the use of drones, on January 17, the ministry stated. Three people were killed and six others were wounded, in addition to the damage caused to fuel reservoirs.

"We strongly condemn this provocation against civil infrastructure facilities in the friendly United Arab Emirates. We are worried that such attempts to expand hostilities from Yemen into the neighboring countries are fraught with further escalation of violence," Zakharova said.

She noted that such incidents stem from the deterioration of the situation in Yemen and called on United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to "invigorate mediatory efforts."

"We reiterate our principled position that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the situation in Yemen by means of inclusive United Nations-brokered talks to find political solutions considering the legal interests of all leading political forces, religious and regional groups in Yemen," she stressed.