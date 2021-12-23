Talks with Iran to resume on December 27, JCPOA Joint Commission coordinator says

BRUSSELS, December 23. /TASS/. Negotiations on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program will resume in Vienna on December 27, Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service, JCPOA Joint Commission coordinator Enrique Mora said on Thursday.

"Vienna Talks to resume on Monday 27 December. The JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead. Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round," he wrote on Twitter.

The European External Action Service specified that the representatives of Iran and of the five international mediators (Russia, China, the UK, Germany and France) will participate in the talks. It is emphasized that they "will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides."

On Thursday, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov noted that usually the activity at international venues decreases between Catholic Christmas and New Year’s Day. On Twitter, he noted that in this case the negotiators decided not to waste time aiming for the "speediest restoration of JCPOA."

The JCPOA was signed with Iran in 2015 by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany in order to overcome a crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then US President Donald Trump made a decision to withdraw from the JCPOA. Current US President Joe Biden repeatedly indicated his readiness to return the US to the nuclear deal with Tehran.

The seventh round of the talks on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal concluded in Vienna on December 17. It was noted that all the parties strove to reinstate the JCPOA in its original form.