Russia expects NATO won’t evade talks on proposals for security guarantees - diplomat

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects that NATO won’t be able to dodge talks on Russian proposals for security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"We have come to the moment of truth of a kind in our relations with NATO, when we need to make a principled choice," he said. "We did make that choice and assume that it can’t be waved off or evaded."

Grushko said Russia laid out in detail its national interests and its take on Europe’s military security in the proposed treaty on security guarantees. "It’s not about NATO, it’s about the fact that we need a transition to different principles of ensuring security or we will end up in a very difficult situation that we wouldn’t like to repeat."

Russia in Friday released draft agreements titled the Treaty Between the US and Russia on Security Guarantees and On Measures to Ensure the Security of the Russian Federation and Member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The proposals were handed over to a US representative at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to start substantive talks to give Russia reliable and long-term security guarantees. The guarantees will need to be legally binding because, Putin said, the West had walked back on their previous verbal commitments.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told Sullivan that Russia was ready for an immediate start of the talks about the proposed agreements on security guarantees. Russia would be represented in the talks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.