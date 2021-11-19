US legislators should stop attempts at meddling in Russia’s affairs — embassy

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. Attempts by some US legislators to employ outspoken Russophobia for self-advertising are doomed to fail. Instead of trying to meddle in Russia’s internal affairs US Congress members should take care of the situation in their home country, the Russian embassy in Washington said on Friday.

Attempts by some US legislators to use outspoken Russophobia for self-advertising are doomed to fail, the Russian embassy tweeted. Such actions, it believes, will have a backlash effect and make those who resort to them look awkward.

Time is ripe for US legislators to take care of the situation at home instead of attempts at meddling in Russia’s internal affairs, the embassy said.

Earlier, two US legislators, Stephen Cohen (Democrat from Tennessee) and Joe Wilson (Republican from South Carolina) submitted to the House of Representatives a draft resolution with a call for not considering Vladimir Putin as Russia’s president, should he take this post after May 7, 2024.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the US legislators’ initiative was a perfect example of US meddling in the affairs of other countries. He added that the Kremlin regarded any moves like the draft resolution as unacceptable.

Resolutions by the House of Representatives and the Senate, adopted separately by each house of the US Congress, have no legal power and enjoy the status of recommendations. In this way legislators express their attitude to a certain issue, while the executive branch of power can ignore such documents.

More than 200 amendments were introduced to Russia’s fundamental law last year. Among other things, they envisage no more than two consecutive presidential terms, with a reservation, though that the incumbent head of state will be able to run for president again after the amendments come into force. The amendments were enacted after being approved in a nationwide public vote.