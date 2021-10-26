Meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers should lead to real results, suggests diplomat

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A possible meeting of the foreign ministers representing the Normandy Four countries (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) should lead to real results and it's pointless to hold it only to allow the Kiev regime continue its information crusade, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

"The meeting should produce results and have a specific outcome in the form of some result, agreements, practical measures and steps that would help improve the situation and if not resolve the crisis, and then ensure progress towards a solution," she pointed out. "A meeting for the sake of meeting and the continuation of a political information campaign that the Kiev regime is engaged in would be pointless," Zakharova added.

"If there is a specific goal that is clearly prepared, then it is a yes. But if it's another scheme aimed at actually dragging on the fuss that the we've seen the Kiev regime making in order to justify its steps, then it is a no," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

On October 13, Zakharova said that Moscow intended to continue mediation efforts within the Normandy Four Group and the Contact Group for resolving the situation in Donbass in order to settle the Ukrainian conflict, particularly through the Foreign Ministry's activities. She noted that the issue of a meeting between the Normandy Four top diplomats was under consideration based on the orders that the leaders of Russia, France and Germany had handed down following their telephone call on October 11. On Monday, German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr told reporters that preparations were underway for a Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting but no date had been set yet.