No conditions yet for meeting between Putin, Zelensky, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has never rejected the possibility of a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, yet so far there are no conditions or subjects for the possible contact of the two leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"To be honest, so far there are no conditions for it. No new elements have emerged here either," the Kremlin official noted. "President Putin has never rejected the possibility of such a meeting. Moreover, he said that he was also ready to hold it but first it is necessary to determine what the two presidents can discuss and here, it seems to me, we have not registered any progress," the spokesman explained.

In April, Zelensky stated that he wanted to meet with Putin in order to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine. On April 22, the Russian head of state, commenting on this offer, noted that if this meant discussing the Donbass problems, then the Ukrainian leadership above all should meet with the DPR and LPR leaders. At the same time, Putin added that he was ready to meet with Zelensky in Moscow at any time if he wanted to discuss the development of bilateral relations.