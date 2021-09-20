United Russia candidates win most regional governors’ elections

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Election commissions announced the results of the elections of leaders in nine Russian regions (governors or heads of republics). The results are summarized below; in all cases, all 100% of ballots were processed unless stated otherwise.

- Incumbent governor of the Tula Region Alexey Dyumin (nonpartisan) won with 83.9% support, followed by Vladimir Isakov (8.97%, Communist Party) and Vladimir Rostovtsev (3.5%, Party of Pensioners).

- Acting Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexey Russkikh (Communist Party) won with 83.16% of votes after processing of 100% of ballots. He is followed by Gennady Budarin (5.53%, the Greens) and Sergey Marinin (4.75%, Liberal Democratic Party).

- Acting Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov (United Russia) won with 78.79% of votes. He is followed by Kirill Skachko (9.94%, Communist Party) and Aspekttsentr CEO Yuri Osetrov (3.77%, Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth).

- Acting Governor of the Penza Region Oleg Melnichenko (United Russia) won at the regional elections with 72.38% of votes. He is followed by Oleg Shalyapin (12.35%, Communist Party) and Alexey Shpagin (5.69%, Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth).

- Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Region Mikhail Degtyarev (Liberal-Democratic Party) wins with 56.81% of votes with 99.75% of ballots processed. He is followed by Marina Kim (25.39%, Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth) and Vladimir Parfyonov (10.025, Party of Pensioners).

- Incumbent Governor of the Tver Region Igor Rudenya (United Russia) won with 52.33% of votes, followed by Lyudmila Vorobyova (20.09%, Communist Party) and Dmitry Ignatkov (10.69%, Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth).

- Incumbent head of the Republic of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov (United Russia) won with overwhelming 99.7% of votes, followed by Isa Khadjimuradov (0.15%, Just Russia - Patriots - For Truth) and Khalid Nakayev (0.12%, Communist Party).

- Acting head of the Republic of Tyva Vladislav Khovalyg (United Russia) won with 86.81% of votes, followed by Choygana Seden-ool (Communist Party), who secured 4.04% of votes.

- Acting head of the Republic of Mordovia Artyom Zdunov (United Russia) won with 78.16% of votes, followed by Dmitry Kuzyakin (11.48%, Communist Party) and Yevgeny Tyurin (6.21%, Liberal Democratic Party).

The elections took place on September 17-19, simultaneously with the elections to the Russian State Duma and to 39 regional parliaments.