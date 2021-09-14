Lavrov to attend UN General Assembly session in person, Russian diplomat vows

MOSCOW, September 14. / TASS /. Thanks to the improving epidemiological situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and also hold a number of bilateral meetings on its sidelines on September 21-27, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"The 76th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 14. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whose speech is scheduled for September 25. We are pleased to note that amid the improving epidemiological situation, the minister, as well as many of his colleagues from other countries, will participate in the upcoming session in person and also hold a number of bilateral meetings with foreign partners on the sidelines of its general political discussion (September 21-27)," the statement reads.

The Russian diplomat noted that such personal contacts "remained an indispensable element in the art of diplomacy" and "made it possible for countries with different, sometimes diametrically opposed interests, to find compromises on key issues of global development."

According to Zakharova, "despite the current turbulent situation in the world, the UN confidently maintains the status of an uncontested platform for uniting the efforts of the global community to neutralize the current threats to the wellbeing of humanity." Such work is crucial "amid the growing cross-border challenges in various fields, from countering terrorism to dealing with the risks of global information security," the spokeswoman stated.

The diplomat mentioned that during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Russia "would traditionally be guided by the need to strengthen the UN’s central coordinating role in world affairs." "For over 75 years, the United Nations has carried with it the spirit of true multilateralism, and our common mission is to help boost its authority and facilitate the practical impact of its activities," Zakharova stressed.

"We believe that no artificially created formats in the spirit of a world order based on rules can become a worthy substitute for the unique unifying potential of the United Nations, as well as the fundamental international legal norms laid down in its charter," the diplomat went on to say. "Therefore, we are making a universal call to abandon unilateral actions and realize that only a commitment to equal cooperation and the ability to hear each other out will enable us to successfully pass the current challenges," the diplomat concluded.