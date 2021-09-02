Moscow to take counter-measures if NATO moves military infrastructure to Russian borders

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow will have to take counter-measures to ensure its security, if NATO moves its military infrastructure closer to Russia’s borders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestia daily on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky insists on his country’s desire to join NATO, "which is not supported at least by half of Ukraine’s population, as social polls suggest," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

However, "Washington has responded quite positively to such Euro-Atlantic sentiments displayed by Ukraine," he added.

"Potentially, this is very dangerous for us because in this way NATO will continue bringing its military infrastructure close to our borders. This is an issue that will prompt the need to take some counter-measures to rebalance the situation and ensure 100% security of our borders," Peskov said.

Generally, the anti-Russian rhetoric that Ukrainian President Zelensky used during his visit to the United States suggests that "the basic task of Ukrainian-American friendship is to team up against Russia," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"It is flattering to see our country at the top of the agenda of these negotiations but we would want these talks to have a positive rather than a negative outcome," Peskov stressed.