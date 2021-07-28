Russia never meddled in US elections and has no intention to do so, Kremlin affirms

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Moscow is not interfering in the electoral processes in America or any other country, nor does it intend to do so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Russia has never interfered in America’s electoral processes," the Kremlin official emphasized. He reiterated that "the results of numerous investigations conducted in the US confirm the fact that Russia has never interfered."

"Undoubtedly, Russia is not interfering in any electoral processes in other countries and doesn't have the least intention to do so," the spokesman stressed.

On July 27, US President Joe Biden speaking at the headquarters of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) suggested that Russia was already trying to meddle in the upcoming 2022 interim US elections. "I think that this information is rather from a category of briefing notes with a low level of expertise that had been provided to the US president," the Kremlin official said, commenting on the US leader’s remark.