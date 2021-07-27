Russia calls on international bodies to react to destruction of memorials in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the responsible international organizations will not leave the barbaric destruction of Soviet memorials in Ukraine without attention, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov said in a commentary on the dismantling of the Monument to the War Glory of the Soviet Army in Lvov.

"We decisively condemn the barbaric destruction of monuments of military glory. We urge the Ukrainian authorities to abide by its obligations on their preservation and protection in accordance with their own national legislation and international agreements, including the Agreement on perpetuating the memory of courage and heroism of the people of the State Parties of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," he said. "We expect that the responsible international structures will not leave the outrageous facts and dangerous trends of restoration of the neo-Nazism ideology in the middle of the European continent without attention and reaction."

According to Bikantov, the dismantling of the Lvov memorial, which started back in 2018, led to the dismantling of not only the statue of the Soviet Soldier, but also of the statue of the Mother Homeland, which was moved to the "Territory of Terror" museum.

He noted that the local authorities plan to dismantle even more Soviet memorials in the future.

According to the official, such actions "are cynical acts of state vandalism," and yet another attempt to falsify the heroic history of the peoples of Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

"There is an impression that the modern Ukrainian Nazis are trying to take revenge on the fallen Red Army soldiers for their victory over Nazism, including the destruction of the Waffen SS division Galichina during the battle of Brody," Bikantov concluded.