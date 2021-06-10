Russian diplomat, UNRWA commissioner-general discuss urgent aid for Palestine

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin discussed with Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and issues of providing urgent assistance to the affected Palestinians.

"A detailed discussion was held on the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone given the consequences of the escalation of tensions on May 10-21. They discussed in detail the issues of providing urgent assistance to those affected and in need, ensuring unhampered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, and the goals of restoring key civilian infrastructure facilities," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the diplomat, Moscow keeps supporting the agency, "which has been helping Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip and regional states for many decades with education, health care, social services and improving living conditions at camps."

The Egypt-brokered ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into force overnight to May 21, after eleven days of missile strikes. During this time, some 1,800 houses were fully destroyed, and 16,800 houses were partly damaged in the coastal enclave.

Five big high-rise buildings were leveled to the ground in the downtown Gaza Strip, 74 government offices and state buildings were destroyed. The price tag of restoration works is at least $350 mln. A total of 270 civilians were killed in the Gaza Strip, including children and women, and 13 — in Israel.