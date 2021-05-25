Russia can expect certain irritants in ties with US to be removed - Lavrov

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. Moscow can expect that certain irritants in dialogue with Washington will be eliminated if efforts to achieve that are made but it won’t come easy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I believe that the manner of expressing the position of the US side was respectful, it makes it possible to expect that certain irritants can be removed through a serious and specific dialogue launched on practical and not invented threats and risks if efforts are made from both sides. It won’t be quick or easy," he said.

According to the minister, the meeting between Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Geneva was frank and took into account all differences existing in the bilateral relations. "The conversation that took place yesterday between Nikolai Patrushev and Jake Sullivan touched upon the whole range of our relations just as we discussed it with [US] Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Iceland a week ago. The conversations in both cases were frank and did not blur our differences that are serious and deep," he said.

Lavrov underlined that these disagreements are present in both the international and bilateral levels.