Putin sends Africa Day congratulations to African leaders

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent congratulatory messages to heads of African states and governments, noting that African countries have reached significant successes in economy and social sphere, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday at a conference of experts specializing in Africa hosted by TASS.

"It is symbolic that this conference begins its work on the eve of Africa Day celebrated on May 25. On this occasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to heads of African states and governments where he particularly underlined that African states have reached significant progress in the economic and social spheres and play an increasing role in addressing current issues on the international agenda," he said.

"Constructive and multilateral cooperation is expanded, while mutually beneficial integration processes are advances in the framework of the African Union and several subregional organizations," the envoy added.