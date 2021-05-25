Lavrov confirms Russia is positive about Biden’s proposal for meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia is positive about US President Joe Biden’s proposal for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the marathon New Knowledge on Friday.

"We are positive about President Biden’s proposal for holding a meeting with President Putin," he said.

Lavrov pointed out that Russian-US relations were complicated at the moment, but the two sides must work together.

"You can see for yourself the heaps of problems that have piled up over the years of the Barack Obama presidencies and the Donald Trump presidency, contrary to all of the latter’s statements about the need for getting along with Russia," Lavrov said. "The administration and government structures did not allow him to do that and systematically worsened our relations. So many things have piled up that it will be no easy to clear it up."