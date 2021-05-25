Putin, Biden to meet in Geneva on June 16 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will meet in Geneva on June 16, the Kremlin's press service said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the achieved agreement Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16," the news release reported.

It will be the first Putin-Biden meeting face to face since the US leader's inauguration. The trip to Geneva will be Putin's first foreign visit since January 2020, when he traveled to Israel and Palestine.

"Bilateral relations, strategic stability, settlement of regional conflicts and anti-pandemic cooperation will be among the topics Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, plan to discuss during their meeting in Geneva on June 16}", the Kremlin press service mentioned.

"It is planned to discuss the current state of and prospects for further development of the Russian-US relations, problems of strategic stability, as well as current issues of the international agenda, including cooperation in combating the coronavirus pandemic and settlement of regional conflicts," it said.