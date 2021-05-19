Herd immunity threshold expected to be passed by the fall — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 19/TASS/. The Kremlin is working on the premise that herd immunity threshold should be passed by the fall, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday, when asked to comment on a statement from the chief of the Russian sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, who said that about 60% of the Russian adult population would have been inoculated by that time.

The spokesman noted that earlier President Vladimir Putin had said that herd immunity threshold should be passed by autumn. "That is why we go on the premise that this is how things will be," Peskov added.