Putin reaffirms commitment to cooperation with UN in fight against pandemic

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to cooperation with the United Nations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin press service said in a statement following a video conference call between Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Russia reaffirmed its determination to continue close cooperation with the UN and its bodies in terms of vaccination and treatment efforts," the statement reads.

The Kremlin press service added that the parties "emphasized the need to boost collective efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.".