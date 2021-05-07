Russia, Israel united against attempts to rewrite WWII’s outcome, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exchanged congratulations over the 76th anniversary of the USSR’s Victory over Nazism in World War II, the Kremlin press service said Friday, adding that the conversation took place at Israel’s initiative.

"Considering that Victory Day is also officially celebrated in Israel, the Russian President asked to convey his wishes of good health and well-being to the [World War II] veterans living there. It is important that Russia and Israel together counter attempts to rewrite the outcome of World War II, and [fight] the glorification of Nazism and Holocaust denial," the press service said.

In January 2020, Putin took part in the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, as well as other events, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous Auschwitz death camp. In turn, the Israeli Prime Minister participated in the 2018 Victory Parade on Red Square and in the Immortal Regiment march.