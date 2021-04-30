US blames failures on others, builds policy on rumors — Russian Security Council chief

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. US falsehoods Russia allegedly paid the Taiban for killing US soldiers are evidence of Washington’s invariable attempts to blame its own failures on other actors, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the weekly Argumenty i Fakty in an interview, published on Friday.

He said the White House was in the habit of first pointing an accusing finger and then forging evidence, building its policy on rumors and gossip.

"Washington invariably tries to shift the responsibility for its own failures onto other actors. This is well seen in the falsehoods Russia allegedly paid the Taliban for killing American soldiers," he said.

"Naturally, a whole year has passed, but no proof has emerged, because there cannot be any," Patrushev said, adding that it was an official statement by the US intelligence.

"This is not the sole example of the White House building its policy on the basis of rumors and gossip," Patrushev stressed. "In reality it [the United States] appoints the accused, and then forges evidence."