EU should investigate what happened at Vrbetice warehouses, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The European Union should investigate the versions of what happened at ammunition warehouses in the Czech village of Vrbetice in 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference Monday.

"The EU should probably examine all these confusing comments and statements, which are not very emotionally sane I’d say, and all the other issues relating to this story, It all happened on its territory," he said.

Lavrov also said that Czech officials’ reaction to President Milos Zeman’s words about the investigation of the Vrbetice incident demonstrates that these people are reluctant to speak of anything but blaming Russia.

"As you know, President Zeman only suggested that all the theories of what had happened at the Vrbetice depot seven years ago be looked at. That’s all. And the fact that this absolutely reasonable statement was followed by such reaction from, as far as I remember, the parliament’s leadership among others, who accused President Zeman of hampering the investigation, means only one thing: some people, including those who make such statement, have already made their choice that there are no theories other than Russia’s blame," he said.