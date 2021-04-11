Putin’s state-of-the-nation address to focus on support measures, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, on April 21 will be devoted to ironing out the crisis after COVID-19 and support measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

According to Peskov, the state-of-the-nation address will focus on the situation after the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, there is a very uneasy and responsible period of overcoming the coronavirus crisis, which has not ended yet. "We have only embarked on the path towards exiting it," Peskov said, noting that it’s unclear if the crisis related to COVID-19 will be overcome quickly or take longer.

"But it [the crisis] should be ironed out and this downfall should be compensated," he said, pointing out that this referred to the economic and social fields. "We should not just compensate this, but should switch to development. It’s obvious that one way or another this will be mentioned in the address. This concerns systemic measures of support," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also drew attention to the problems that the European countries are facing now. Meanwhile, Russia’s industry, education and services fields are fully working, the pressure on the healthcare sector has been eased and domestic tourism is developing. "And our neighbors, on the contrary, have tightened and cut off everything due to the third wave [of the coronavirus pandemic]," he stressed.