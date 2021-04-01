Russian, Azerbaijani presidents discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19

According to the Kremlin press service, during the phone call the two presidents "raised a number of pressing bilateral issues, including cooperation in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus infection."

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev discussed cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 over the phone on Thursday.

"[They] reaffirmed mutual commitment to strengthening the Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and promoting mutually beneficial projects," the Kremlin press service noted, adding that the sides had "agreed on further contacts."

On January 18, Azerbaijan began vaccination of the population against COVID-19 with the CoronaVac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech. A contract for the supply of 4 million doses of that vaccine has been signed. Azerbaijan’s authorities have also approved Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for use.

On August 11, 2020, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine named Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology was registered in October 2020. In February, the Russian Health Ministry registered the CoviVac vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.