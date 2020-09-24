Russia seeks to determine additional steps to preserve Iran nuclear deal

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expects that his Thursday meeting with Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif will allow the parties to determine additional steps to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for Iran’s nuclear program, as he himself said.

"We are actively working with all JCPOA participants who remain committed to this most important document," Lavrov pointed out. "I hope that today’s meeting will help determine additional steps in this direction," he added.

According to him, Moscow and Tehran have a clear understanding of joint actions on the international stage and further steps in terms of bilateral cooperation.

"To our great regret, tensions are being raised around the JCPOA," Lavrov noted. "Our American colleagues are trying to promote illegal and unacceptable unilateral ideas that the UN Security Council does not support," he added.

"We will undoubtedly consider other global issues and pay particular attention to efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, focusing on the initiatives and decisions developed within the Astana process," the Russian top diplomat said. "It is very important for us to exchange views on how to combat alarming trends on the foreign policy front, where we can see active attempts to undermine the vital foundations of international law," Lavrov stressed.