Mishustin congratulates new French Prime Minister Jean Castex

MOSCOW, July 3./TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Jean Castex on his appointment as French Prime Minister, expressing hope that cooperation between the countries would expand on different tracks, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said.

"I am confident that giving a boost to joint work between the governments will help to further strengthen Russian-French cooperation, to expand practical cooperation along different trajectories," Mishustin said in a telegram of congratulations.