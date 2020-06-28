Over 30 mln people take part in vote on Russian constitutional amendments

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. More than 30 million people took part in the vote on the amendments to Russia’s Constitution in the past three days across the country and the turnout reached 28.46%, Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"According to the latest data, over the past three days of holding the vote in Russia, including online voting, 30,917,512 citizens voted, and the turnout was 28.46%," Pamfilova told the CEC’s information center.

Nationwide voting on constitutional amendments started in Russia on June 25. The official voting day under the presidential decree is July 1 but due to the coronavirus situation the voting period was extended for a week. Vote counting will begin in regions after 20:00 local time on July 1, when polling stations close. Along with the extended voting period (from June 25 to July 1), people can cast their votes outside polling stations at specially organized voting areas, including outdoors, or use contactless voting at home. Additionally, residents of Moscow and the Nizhny Novgorod Region can vote online.