Russia’s modern weapons developed thanks to fundamental science - Putin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. If it were not for well-developed fundamental science in Russia, there would be no modern types of weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russian Journalist Pavel Zarubin for Moscow. Kremlin program, a fragment of which was published on Instagram.

"We would never have modern, high-tech types of weapons that no country in the world yet has - how could we have done this if there were no fundamental science, scientific schools, engineering personnel? That would be absolutely impossible," Putin said.