Kremlin: COVID-19 unprecedented danger prompted Russia to postpone Victory Day Parade

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The decision to postpone the Victory Day Parade amid the coronavirus pandemic was a very hard choice for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I believe that these decisions were really hard for him," Peskov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty weekly, commenting on the Kremlin’s decision to postpone the Victory Day Parade devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

"But this concerns the life and health of people. This relates to an unprecedented danger," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Of course, we have been confronted with epidemiological dangers many times over the past twenty years: atypical pneumonia, the avian flu and so on," Peskov explained.

As the Kremlin spokesman said, "the current challenge is unusual and it has required such decisions, which could not have been imagined just several months ago."

The Russian president announced his decision on April 16 to postpone the Victory Day Parade because the preparations for it could not be carried out amid the coronavirus spread. Putin pledged that the Victory Day would be celebrated in Russia later this year.