Multipolar world should rest on principles of cooperation, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to build a multipolar world resting on the principles of cooperation rather than confrontation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We will do our best to ensure that the multipolar architecture that is being forged is really fair, resting not on confrontation but on cooperation, that globalization is geared towards progress and its results are available to the entire humankind," he said. "This stance is shared by the majority of African and Latin American nations which reject colonial and neo-colonial approaches, such as the use of military force or blackmailing by illegitimate unilateral sanctions."

He noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples that was passed by the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of the former Soviet Union. "It would be right to recall today that our country played a major role in the process of decolonization and offered all-round support and assistance to the young states," Lavrov said. "It is remembered and appreciated. And the results of the first-ever Russia-Africa summit prove that.".