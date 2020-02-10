Obama left Trump with horrible legacy, Russian top diplomat says

The minister recalled as Obama, "resentful for Edward Snowden’s asylum," cancelled his visit to a summit in Moscow, where "a very interesting document on strategic stability was being prepared for signing."

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Former US President Barack Obama left his successor Donald Trump a horrible legacy when he left the Oval Office, says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia ready to discuss its weapons with US in context of possible treaties — Lavrov

"He had this quirk of putting personal before state. He also displayed it in December 2016, when he, already an outgoing president, ‘slammed the door’ by seizing Russian diplomatic properties and by forcing the diplomats out. By doing so, he left Trump with a horrible legacy in relations with Russia, which still has a certain effect," the top diplomat added.

On September 2, 2017, the US authorities, under the pretext of the sanctions, closed the Russian consulate general in San Francisco, the trade office in Washington and its division in New York.

The former to objects are Russian state property and they enjoy diplomatic immunity, while the latter was rented by Moscow. Russia viewed the diplomatic property seizure as a blatantly hostile act and called on the US to return these objects immediately.

On March 26, 2018, Washington announced seizure of Russian consulate general in Seattle (rented) and residence of consul general (Russian diplomatic property).