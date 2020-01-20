Lavrov, ambassadors of post-Soviet security bloc members discuss cooperation

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held a meeting with the envoys of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"The parties discussed steps to boost comprehensive cooperation during Russia’s CSTO chairmanship in 2020," the statement reads. "The meeting’s participants also exchanged views on several global and regional issues, which are of interest to the organization’s members," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The meeting also involved CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov.