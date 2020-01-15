Putin's annual State of the Nation Address

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly is taking place at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall today.

Nearly 900 journalists working for Russian and foreign media outlets have been accredited to cover the event. About 1,300 people have been invited, including lawmakers, cabinet members, top officials from the Constitutional and Supreme Courts, regional governors, regional assembly speakers, religious leaders and public figures.

The address to the Federal Assembly is one of the most important annual events in the president’s schedule. The document, which outlines the goals and tasks for the country, becomes a guideline for the government and the parliament to follow. The content of the document is usually not made public in advance.