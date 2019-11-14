Situation in Bolivia is fraught with complications — Russian Foreign Ministry

"The situation remains difficult and is fraught with complications," she pointed out. "We strongly condemn the use of violence to accomplish political tasks. It only leads to chaos, casualties, social and economic instability," Zakharova added.

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The situation in Bolivia remains difficult and is fraught with complications, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

A presidential election was held in Bolivia on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales had won the vote. His main rival, former President Carlos Mesa refused to recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election had been announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.

On November 10, Morales announced his resignation, branding the recent developments as a coup d’etat. He stepped down following the demands of the country’s armed forces, opposition and trade unions.

On November 12, Morales arrived in Mexico, accepting an offer of political asylum. Meanwhile, the second vice president of Bolivia’s Senate, Jeanine Anez, declared herself interim president. The country’s Constitutional Court confirmed the legality of the transfer of power.