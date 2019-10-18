Russia calls for condemning radicals in Kosovo for raising tensions in Balkans

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Kosovo administration’s attempts to intrude into the Serb-populated areas undermine stability in the Balkan region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We consider the actions being taken by the Kosovo administration as a continuation of its overt policy aimed at raising ethnic tensions in the region, which may undermine stability in the Balkans," the statement reads. "These developments are another striking example of the failure of Kosovo’s ‘statehood’," the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out.

Moscow calls on the international community "to condemn the actions of Kosovo’s radical forces and their violation of basic principles and standards of human rights that are accepted by the civilized world."