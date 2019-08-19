Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks

FORT DE BREGANCON /France/, August 19. /TASS/. Russian and French Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emanuel Macron, completed the official part of their talks at the French leader’s summer residence at Fort de Bregancon. It lasted for two and a half hours, the press service of the Russian head of state said on Monday.

The talks focused on a ranged of major international topics, as the leaders had said at a news conference ahead of the meeting. The two presidents discussed the Syrian settlement, the situation in Libya, the Iran nuclear deal and prospects for another summit in the Normandy format.

After the bilateral meeting, Putin and Macron will be joined by their delegations at a dinner.

The Russian delegation includes his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, aide on international affairs Yuri Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.